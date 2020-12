Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic, that's believed to be hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal Shrine, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Srinagar. Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Reuters

MUMBAI — India recorded 31,118 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily tally since Nov. 17, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday.

India now has 9.46 million COVID-19 infections, but the number of new daily cases has stayed below the 50,000 mark since Nov. 7 despite a busy festival season last month, according to a Reuters tally.

RELATED STORIES:

Deaths rose by 482, bringing the total to 137,621.

RELATED VIDEO: