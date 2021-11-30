Myanmar court postpones verdict in Suu Kyi trial

A court in Myanmar on Tuesday postponed the first verdict in the trial of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Dec. 6, sources close to the matter said.

The special court in the capital Naypyitaw set up by the ruling military was to deliver the verdict on the cases of incitement and breaching COVID-19 restrictions brought against Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the generals seized power in February.

The court also deferred the first verdict of Win Myint, who was president in the civilian government led by the National League for Democracy party, where Suu Kyi served as state counsellor, to Dec. 6.

Win Myint too has been detained by the military and faces the same charges of incitement and breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Both leaders have denied any wrongdoing.

Suu Kyi faces a number of other charges, such as violating the Official Secrets Act and engaging in corrupt practices, as well as electoral fraud.

