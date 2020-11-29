Home  >  Overseas

US president-elect Biden twists ankle playing with dog

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Nov 30 2020 07:35 AM

WASHINGTON - US President-elect Joe Biden was on Sunday taken to a doctor "out of an abundance of caution" a day after he twisted his ankle while playing with his dog, his office said.

Biden, 78, suffered the injury on Saturday when he slipped while playing with Major, one of his two German shepherds.

"Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist," Biden's office said.

Biden is to be sworn in on January 20, becoming the oldest president in US history.

Biden officials have said Major will become the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

