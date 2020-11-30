Tokyo sets monthly record of 9,857 coronavirus cases in November

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a sign for a sale at a shopping district in Tokyo, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Japan, on August 17, 2020. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters/File photo

TOKYO - Tokyo confirmed 311 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing November's tally to a monthly record of 9,857, amid a resurgence of infections in various parts of Japan as the winter season approaches.

The monthly tally surpassed the previous record set in August by around 1,700 infections, while the capital's cumulative total of coronavirus infections reached 40,939.

The daily figure was down from the 418 infections reported the previous day. Infection numbers tend to be lower on Mondays as fewer hospitals and clinics are open on weekends. Tokyo confirmed a record 570 new cases on Friday.

The average daily cases for the past week stood at 418.3, nearly 2.5 times higher than the 169.3 rolling average reported on Nov. 1.

On Nov. 19, the metropolitan government raised its virus alert to the highest of four levels.

The metropolitan government on Saturday started requesting restaurants and other establishments serving alcohol to shorten business hours by closing at 10 p.m. as part of efforts to prevent the further spread of the virus.