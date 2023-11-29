The Nova Scotia legislature was among the first to congratulate Honorary Consul Consuelo “Connie” Lacson after she was hailed as among the Most Influential Filipino Women of 2023.

Lacson was given the honor by the Foundation of Filipina Women’s Network, a globally recognized non-profit organization.

"I am so humbled but again," said Lacson. "But I could not accomplish what I did if it were not for the entire community here in Nova Scotia who is behind me."

The recipients of the award came from 10 different countries, and Lacson was among the three who came from Canada.

As honorary consul, Lacson worked with the Nova Scotia's Provincial Health Authority for a study on the nursing curricula of the Canadian province and of the Philippines.

It took them more than one and half years to complete. But their work resulted in a shorter length of time for the credential recognition of Filipino nurses.

"Instead of our nurses going through the two-years bridging program, it is now cut down to just six months, and it is just a transitioning," Lacson shared.

To date, more than 13,000 applications have been received by the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Chris de Guzman, a Filipino community leader in Truro, described Lacson as humble and someone who is always interested in Filipinos.

He shared that Lacson is now planning to build a "Little Manila" for Filipinos in Nova Scotia.

Said Lacson: "I think there is still a lot to be done and well, as long as I am here as consul, I will not stop."