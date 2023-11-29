Watch more News on iWantTFC

While some kids are now busy with their early Christmas shopping, young entrepreneurs in Toronto spend their hours selling and marketing their own products – from Christmas decors, food, toys, many more.

The Kids Holiday Market was organized by the non-profit group "b2Bpreneur."

It sought to provide the budding entrepreneurs with a venue to showcase the skills and knowledge that they learned through business-to-business program workshops and mentoring sessions early this year.

The event's organizer said that beyond honing entrepreneurial skills, it also aimed to nurture the social, mental, and creative abilities of the participants.

"Part of our vision is truly to encourage kids to follow their dreams," said b2Bpreneur founder Janet Lim. "We won't hold them back. You need to see that they have talents and special skills that they can use to become truly successful entrepreneurs."

Aside from earning money, the event also gave kids the opportunity to help others in need.

Community leaders and government officials also lent their support to the kids.

"I bought cards, I bought stuffy," said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. "But most importantly, the reason I am here is to celebrate young people, their potential, their imagination, their entrepreneurial spirit."

Philippine Consul General Angelica Escalona was also present to support her daughter, who participated in the holiday market.

"My daughter said they have lessons on how to attract customers, present your product in the best light, and price your product correctly," said Escalona. "So, these are valuable lessons."

Special awards were later given to those who displayed exceptional salesmanship.

Lim expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported the event, including mainstream companies and ABS-CBN's The Filipino Channel.

She hopes for continued support, especially from the Filipino community, to fulfill their vision of building the next generation of empowered entrepreneurs with a heart.