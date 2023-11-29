A Filipino-American educator in California was recently recognized as one of the state's "Teacher of the Year."

Joseph Alvarico, who teaches at Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord, helps students design and build robots.

But he shared that he did not start out in the said field of study.

“Initially I taught biology because that's the science subject that I really loved," said Alvarico. "Eventually, I wanted to do something more of the application of science. I went to engineering and then from engineering, some students came to me and said, 'Why don't we do robotics?' I said, Why not?”

As an educator for over 20 years, Alvarico said it is rewarding to teach and inspire generations of students.

“I am very proud to be selected as one of California’s Teachers of the Year," he added. "For one, I’m the only one from Northern California. And number two, I’m the only Filipino selected out of the many Filipino teachers here in California.”

His students said that Alvarico is more than deserving of the recognition.

“I think this is what he does to get students to really start to think about what they want to do in life," said Giovanni Luna Gomez. "I believe that is the very aspect of his personality that really builds the students into leaders.”

Said Adriel Malapote, another student: "[He] has helped so many people. A lot of people here don't know what to do. He is the only Filipino teacher that can talk to us and tell us what to do for college.”

Meanwhile, Alvarico credited his education in the Philippines for his success as an educator.

He graduated from Manila Science High School and from De La Salle University.

“Because of these two institutions, I think that got me into science and then technology, into engineering," said Alvarico. "And without those backgrounds, I wouldn't find myself here in the U.S. amongst the best educators here in California.”

Alvarico says is happy that the Mount Diablo Unified School District and the Ygnacio Valley High School support him and the students through programs.

He said these include the College and Care Access Pathway and the “Femineer” club, which highlights young women engaging in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.