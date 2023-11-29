Calgary festival celebrates multiculturalism

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hundreds recently gathered at the Kerby Center in Southwest Calgary to celebrate the multicultural festival dubbed as “Thinkgiving."

The event featured booths from different participating countries, as well as vendors who showcased various products such as food, artworks, and investment opportunities to the Philippines.

Participants were also treated to dance performances and they tried out delicacies from different countries through eating contests.

The event's organizer said the celebration aims to foster a stronger relationship between members of multicultural organizations, led by the Filipino community in Calgary.

"All cultures joined us to provide this platform," said Marietta Pangan, "for the multicultural breaking down [of] racism as well as [to] bring up diversity, equality, and honor our heritage."

Event sponsors and participants shared their reasons for participating in the celebration.

They said they want to be able to give back not only to their fellow Filipinos, but also to other members of the multicultural community.

"To live in such a diverse and multicultural society like Calgary," said event host Jerry Caingcoy, "it is important to continue to create spaces to connect and bring community together and celebrate not only our own culture but as society that embraces what is common to all of us."

Present in the event was Alberta’s immigration and multiculturalism minister Muhammad Yaseen, who visited various booths that showcased their local arts and crafts.

The official reaffirmed the Alberta government’s commitment to ensure that everyone in the province is given equal opportunities.

"As a government, we have done so many things to make sure that everybody who comes to this province from around the world has equal full chance to reach their full potential," said Yaseen.

"Thinkgiving" organizers said they look forward to bringing more multicultural events to the city to strengthen the campaign for equality, diversity, and belongingness within communities.