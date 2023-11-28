Pinoy Trivia, idinaos ng mga kababayan sa Guam

Watch more News on iWantTFC

GUAM - Sumabak ang dalawampung team sa pagsagot sa mga tanong tungkol sa iba-ibang trivia na may kinalaman sa Pilipinas at Guam sa ginanap na ‘Pinoy Trivia: Katuwaan Lang’ na inorganisa ng UP Alumni Guam.

Bukod sa pagbibigay kasiyahan, layon din nito na makatulong sa ilang piling estudyanteng Pinoy.

“Proceeds of this event and other activities to come is to defray expenses…provide scholarships to deserving Filipino students…or of Filipino descent who are pursuing their higher education at the Guam Community College and the University of Guam,” sabi ni UP Alumni Guam President Rosella Campos.

“Their personal commitment to their excellence in their chosen field and most importantly their passion to give back to their community through socio-civic events,” sabi ni Philippine Consulate General in Guam Rosario Lemque.

Nanalo ang Philippine Consulate General in Guam Team-A sa palaro sa pangunguna ni Consul Ferdinand Flores.

“It is a team effort, for sure, but the more important thing is this is an opportunity for us to come together with the community, learn more about the country and the culture and character of the Philippines,” ani Philippine Consulate General in Guam Consul Ferdinand Flores.

Nakuha naman ng Team Kumusta Kabayan ang second place. Sinimulan ng UP Alumni ang Pinoy Trivia noong 2019 na pansamantalang natigil noong pandemic. Dahil naging matagumpay ito, layon ng grupo na ipagpatuloy ang palaro kada taon.

