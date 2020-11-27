73 more Filipinos abroad contract COVID-19; total rises to 11,665

A medical personnel wearing protective clothing takes a swab from a man in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center at San Severo fuori le mura church, in Naples, Italy November 18, 2020. Ciro De Luca, Reuters/file

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said 73 more Filipinos abroad, specifically in the Asia-Pacific Region and Europe, were infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to the DFA, this brings the total number of Filipinos overseas with COVID-19 to 11,665. Of the total, 3,332 are still active cases or undergoing treatment.

The DFA said the increase was "due to belated reports owing to privacy concerns in one country in Europe."

Two new fatalities were recorded, bringing the total coronavirus death toll among Filipinos abroad to 836. Meanwhile, another recovered, bringing the number of recovered overseas Filipinos to 7,497.

As of posting, 82 countries or regions have cases of Filipinos with COVID-19.

The Middle East/Africa region has the most number of Filipino cases with 7,535, followed by the Asia Pacific Region with 1,924. Europe meanwhile has logged 1,376 infected Filipinos while the Americas has 830.

27 November 2020



Coronavirus cases have continuously risen worldwide since early March, when infections rapidly soared.

In the Philippines, 425,918 have been infected. The health department reported 1,631 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The country's total number of fatalities rose to 8,255 while total recoveries reached 387,616. Active cases are at 30,047.

Since it first emerged in Wuhan, China late 2019, almost 61 million people have been infected by COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

At least 1.4 million have died and almost 39 million have recovered from the illness.

