India records 44,489 new coronavirus cases
Reuters
Posted at Nov 26 2020 12:27 PM
MUMBAI - India recorded 44,489 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the 19th straight day that single-day cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark.
India's coronavirus tally now stands at 9.27 million, the second-highest in the world, after the United States.
Deaths rose by 524, taking the total to 135,223.
