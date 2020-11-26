Home  >  Overseas

India records 44,489 new coronavirus cases

Reuters

Posted at Nov 26 2020 12:27 PM

MUMBAI - India recorded 44,489 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the 19th straight day that single-day cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark.

India's coronavirus tally now stands at 9.27 million, the second-highest in the world, after the United States.

Deaths rose by 524, taking the total to 135,223.

