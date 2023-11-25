Search still on for OFW missing since Hamas attack: Marcos

People protest to stress their call on the government to sign an agreement with Hamas for a release of hostages outside the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel on 21 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

MANILA (UPDATDE)— President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., who welcomed the release by Hamas of one Filipino hostage, on Saturday said the search continues for another who is still missing and is feared to have also been taken by the militant organization.

Marcos issued the statement on social media platform X after Hamas released Gelienor "Jimmy" Pacheco, a caretaker who had been captured in Hamas' October 7 attack on parts of Israel.

"We remain concerned over the whereabouts of our other national, Ms. Noralyn Babadilla, and are sparing no effort to locate and secure her if she is indeed found to be one of the hostages," said the President.

"We pray for the continued success of the truce and for all hostages to be released," he added.

Marcos Jr, meanwhile, thanked the Philippine Foreign Service and the State of Qatar for assisting with the release of Pacheco.

Pacheco, whose elderly employer was reported killed in the attack, is now with Philippine embassy officials.

REACTIONS

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the release was assisted by the International Red Cross and other international organizations.

The DFA also vowed to find the other missing Filipino.

"We continue to work on the case of the other missing Filipino national in Israel, and for all other kababayans who continue to be affected by this difficult situation," DFA said.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, meanwhile, hailed the development as a "breakthrough."

"Echoing the Philippine Foreign Service's commitment during this distressing period, we, in the House and the national government, vow to persistently engage with international partners and leverage our Middle Eastern assets until every Filipino is safe from the region's turmoil," he said.

According to the Israeli Embassy, Pacheco was brought to a hospital in Be'er Ya'akov in central Israel for a checkup.

Key mediator Qatar confirmed Hamas had on Friday released a total of 24 hostages and that Israel had freed 39 women and children from its prisons.

US President Joe Biden said Friday's release was just a "start" and that there were "real" chances to extend the temporary truce in Gaza.

During the four-day truce, at least 50 hostages are expected to be freed.

In exchange, 150 Palestinians prisoners are expected to be released.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse