US-Canada border at Niagra Falls reopens after car blast

Police officers on a street corner near the Rainbow Bridge after a vehicle exploded at the Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada in Niagara Falls, New York, USA, Nov. 22, 2023. The explosion happened earlier on Nov. 22 and all the bridges between the United States and Canada in the area have been closed. Pat Cray, EPA-EFE

WASHINGTON — The US-Canada border crossing at Niagara Falls that was the scene of a deadly car explosion reopened Thursday, officials said.

The day before, a car traveling at high speed crashed into a checkpoint barrier at Rainbow Bridge and exploded into flames -- triggering border closures and sparking a massive security alert on the eve of a major holiday.

The regional FBI field office concluded the blast, which occurred about 640 kilometers northwest of New York City, was not linked to terrorism.

"Normal operations have now resumed for traveler traffic at the Niagara Falls Rainbow Bridge port of entry, which recently experienced a service disruption," the Canada Border Services Agency said.

The incident came on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, one of the busiest US travel days, when millions of Americans take to the roads and skies.

Rainbow Bridge -- among the most heavily trafficked crossings between Canada and the United States -- has 16 vehicle lanes and is normally open around the clock.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that debris was spread across as many as 14 of the lanes following the incident.

