Russia catches US warship in its waters, chases it off - defense ministry

Reuters

Posted at Nov 24 2020 03:37 PM

The US Navy Destroyer Preble is shown in this file photo from the US Navy website. The US sailed the warship near China-held Scarborough Shoal on May 19, 2019. US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Morgan K. Nall

MOSCOW — A Russian warship caught a US Navy destroyer operating illegally in Russia's territorial waters near the Sea of Japan, but chased it off, Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the defense ministry added that the US ship had returned to neutral waters after being warned by a Russian destroyer, the Admiral Vinogradov. 

More details to follow. 

