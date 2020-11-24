Russia catches US warship in its waters, chases it off - defense ministry
Posted at Nov 24 2020 03:37 PM
MOSCOW — A Russian warship caught a US Navy destroyer operating illegally in Russia's territorial waters near the Sea of Japan, but chased it off, Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the defense ministry added that the US ship had returned to neutral waters after being warned by a Russian destroyer, the Admiral Vinogradov.
More details to follow.
