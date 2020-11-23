Michigan certifies Biden election win: officials

WASHINGTON - Michigan's Board of State Canvassers officially certified Democrat Joe Biden's election victory in the state over Donald Trump on Monday, closing off another avenue for the outgoing president to contest his national defeat.

The board voted three in favor to one abstention to certify Biden as the winner after he topped Trump by nearly 156,000 votes out of the 5.5 million cast.

Trump has claimed since the November 3 election, without evidence, that he was defeated due to fraudulent voting and counting practices in the state.

Trump's legal team on Monday said it would continue its legal strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election after Michigan officials certified results showing that President-elect Joe Biden had won their state.

“Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step," said Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to Trump's 2020 campaign, in a statement. "We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate." With Agence France-Presse and Reuters