'Project Hulmahan' brings unique shoe exhibit to U.S.

From the dumpsters of the Philippines’ shoe capital Marikina to Historic Filipinotown in California, the Hulmahan Project has come to the U.S. to continue its cause of helping Filipinos.

The project began during the coronavirus pandemic, as Zena Bernardo noticed discarded shoe lasts from shutdown shoe factories.

She called on artists to create art from these shoe lasts to raise funds for community kitchens and to help struggling shoe makers.

"When they were asking me what is the medium, you can paint it, you can slice it, you can bejewel it," said Bernardo. "[The] first time I saw it, I realized this is going to be fun."

Bernardo, a graduate of the University of the Philippines, teamed up with UP alumni in Los Angeles to bring the exhibit "Hope Lasts" to the U.S.

Some 70 pieces by 55 artists both in the Philippines and U.S. were part of this exhibit put on by the UP Alumni Association of Greater Los Angeles earlier this month, just in time for the holidays.

"This is our opportunity to spread the Filipino creativity and genius in creating nothing into very beautiful art pieces," said UPAAGLA resident Eric Panuncialman. "These creative artists transform shoe lasts in to beautiful art pieces."

Said Dennis Reyes, project chair of UPAAGLA: "It's a good opportunity for us to tell the Filipino community that we would like to help our Kababayans in the Philippines. And, at the same time, it will help add funds to the UP endowment fund."

UPAAGLA said it will have more local projects with Hulmahan running until next year, as it hopes to raise funds.

"More than selling the artworks, its the process behind," said Bernardo. "It's the journey of discovering what it is like to help each other. There are so many Filipinos here and they can relate to the story of helping those back home."