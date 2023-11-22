'First good news': World welcomes Gaza hostage deal

People walk past photos of persons abducted by Hamas militants, outside the Tel Aviv museum in Tel Aviv, Israel, on November 22, 2023. Israel and Hamas have reached a deal for the release of 50 people held hostage inside the Gaza strip. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE.

PARIS, France -- Nations around the globe welcomed on Wednesday the announcement that Israel and Hamas reached a deal to free hostages and pause ferocious fighting and bombardment in Gaza.

Some 240 people -- ranging from infants to the elderly -- were taken captive during the Hamas-led October 7 attack that killed about 1,200 in Israel, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign and ground offensive in Gaza, which, according to the Hamas government in the territory, has killed 14,100 people, mainly civilians that included thousands of children.

Here are some key reactions to the agreement:

- 'Extraordinarily gratified' -

US President Joe Biden thanked the leaders of Qatar and Egypt for their "critical leadership" in reaching the deal.

"I am extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls... will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented," Biden said, referring to the hostages.

- 'Crucial step' -

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron called the deal "a crucial step towards providing relief to the families of the hostages and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

- 'Vital aid' -

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the "breakthrough" agreement "must be used to bring vital aid to people in Gaza."

- 'De-escalate conflict' -

Beijing hoped "that it will help ease the plight of the humanitarian crisis, de-escalate the conflict and ease tensions", said foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

- 'First good news' -

The Kremlin called the deal "the first good news from Gaza in a very long time", noting "it is only on the basis of these kinds of pauses that some outlines of future attempts at a sustainable settlement can be built".

- 'Sustainable solutions' -

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed the deal and noted "the continuation of the Egyptian efforts to reach final and sustainable solutions... to guarantee the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

- 'More needs to be done' -

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the deal was "an important step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done," adding that the UN would provide support for the implementation of the agreement.

- 'Lasting peace' -

The Turkish foreign ministry said it hoped the "humanitarian pause will help to completely end the conflict as soon as possible and initiate a process towards a just and lasting peace on the basis of a two-state solution".

- 'Outright end' -

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said he hoped the agreement would help achieve "an outright end" to the conflict, but emphasised it "must be accompanied by tireless efforts to secure a durable political resolution of the decades-long challenge in the Middle East".

- Release of 'all hostages' -

Spain's foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares heralded the deal and said that "all hostages must be released and Palestinian civilians protected."

- 'Open the door' -

Indonesia's foreign ministry said it hoped the agreement would "open the door for a permanent end to the conflict and the start of serious discussions towards a comprehensive and just peace."

- 'Hug loved ones again' -

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed "great relief" at the release of hostages, adding that "today we think of the families who will finally be able to hug their loved ones again".

© Agence France-Presse