Filipino-American Juan Montero is a retired surgeon who practiced nearly 40 years in the Hampton Roads area in Virginia.

The Surigao del Sur native has been recognized nationally and internationally for his humanitarian and philanthropic work since 1981.

In 2011, he founded the Montero Medical Missions to allow expatriate physicians and allied health professionals to help communities through different programs.

For Montero, his non-profit organization does not only help those who are in need but also impacts the lives of the people who are working with him.

Only recently, the Montero Medical Missions held a charity gala to mark its 12 years – and to raise more funds for its missions in the future.

"[This is] a memorable magic moment," said Montero. "That's what we're doing, creating sustainable projects to include eyesight, dental care, women's health, educate the children, feed the children."



The Montero Medical Missions brings volunteers on mission trips where they can help provide services to communities.

The organization has no paid employees, and it takes pride in its volunteers including its board members and officers serving purely from the heart.

"We all give it everything that we have," said Vicki Brett, the group's executive director. "Everyone who comes to the organization is passionate about what they do and what they give to the organization."



This year, Montero Medical Missions conducted several missions in the Philippines, Mongolia, Costa Rica, and Alaska in the US. Before the year ends, the organization will return to the Philippines, and conduct its mission in Indonesia.

For next year, Montero Medical Missions aims to conduct missions in Cape Verde, Uganda, and in Costa Rica.

To sustain their missions, Vicky Brett, the organization’s Executive Director is encouraging the community to help them raise funds.

Montero encourages healthcare workers to get involved to help make the world a healthy place to live in.

"In this time of world situation, we need friendship, we need relationships," said Montero. "And what could be better to create relationships among healthcare workers to promote the health of every nation?"