Filipino-American artist Amira Humes recently made her mark on New York City.

Her mural featuring the popular Filipino dish Sinigang was unveiled in Brooklyn on Nov. 14.

The public mural on the wall of Arlo Hotel is located in Williamsburg neighborhood. It celebrates Asian-American cuisine, culture, and the power of authentic food.

"To see it on a giant wall, in front of my eyes, in this city, it felt surreal," said Humes.

For Humes, a Black FilAm originally from Saginaw, Michigan, her roots and heritage are linked to her Filipino mother.

"I always think about my mom when I think about Filipino food and the memories I had sharing to her, cooking with her and having her teaching all her tricks," the artist added.

Humes is also the author of the illustrated book: “A Very Asian Guide to Filipino Food.”

New York City is home to many artists who make building walls their blank canvass.

It is is also home to the first Fil-Am elected to office, State Assembly member Steven Raga, who attended the “Taste of Home” event.

"Knowing that this is bigger than even the one we have in district, in Little Manila, in Woodside, I’m pretty sure it’s the largest Filipino Mural in the state," he said. "[I'm] so happy to see the unveiling here. It's an honor."



Humes said she loves being able to appreciate differences and share a meal that speaks louder than language barriers.

The “Kain Tayo” (Let's Eat) mural can be seen in Brooklyn for at least a month.