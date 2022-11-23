5-yr-old boy rescued after 45 hours under debris in Indonesia quake

People salvage items from their damaged house following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Cianjur on Nov. 22, 2022. At least 162 people were killed after the shallow quake rattled Indonesia's main island of Java on Nov. 21, the governor of the worst-hit province said. Adek Berry/AFP

CIANJUR, Indonesia - Firefighters on Wednesday rescued a 5-year-old boy who had been trapped under the debris of his house for some 45 hours after a deadly earthquake hit Java Island in Indonesia.

The development came as the death toll from Monday's magnitude 5.6 quake rose to 284, with 151 others missing and some 2,000 injured, as search operations continued.

"Azka was rescued at around 10:40 a.m. by a team of fire extinguishers," Anissa Novrianti, spokeswoman of the National Search and Rescue Agency, said, using the boy's name.

Video footage shared by a volunteer and the agency showed Azka being lifted from the debris of his two-story house in Kampong Rawa Cina in Cianjur by the rescuers.

He was immediately held by his father and then rushed to hospital. Azka's mother was found dead Tuesday.

"He looked terrified and could only cry after the team lifted him out," Anissa told Kyodo News.

The quake struck Sukabumi Regency in West Java Province but also badly affected neighboring Cianjur Regency.

==Kyodo

