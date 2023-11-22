Watch more News on iWantTFC

INDONESIA - Tinalakay sa 7th ASEAN Media Forum sa Jakarta, Indonesia ang mga isyung kinakaharap ng ASEAN at ASEAN citizens.

“Through this forum, the ASEAN Secretary aims to deepen the understanding of media editors on how ASEAN works usually behind the scenes and how the media can play a pivotal role to convey the ASEAN story better to the people on the ground,” pahayag ni ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn.

Isa sa mga pinag-usapan ang sitwasyon sa Indo-Pacific at isyu sa South China Sea. Iginiit ni Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi na kailangang sundin ang mga inilatag sa 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea o UNCLOS.

“We are now negotiating the Code of Conduct. Hopefully, we will be able to finalize the negotiation soon. But not only a fast, quick negotiation but also a substantial negotiation. The position of ASEAN is very clear…crystal clear...that UNCLOS 1982 should be prioritized about South China Sea,” sabi ni Marsudi.

Giit pa ni Marsudi, kailangang isali ang China sa mga usapin:

“It is not easy to talk with China about the Indo-Pacific but China understands that the concept of ASEAN outlook on Indo-Pacific is not a containment concept. It is an inclusive concept. So, that’s why if you look at the ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum, the participation of China is also very obvious.”

Natalakay rin ang isyu ng Gaza at sitwasyon sa Myanmar. Flagship project ng ASEAN Secretary ang ASEAN Media Forum na layong iparating at ipaalam ang mga importanteng pangyayari at mga hamong kinakaharap ng rehiyon.

