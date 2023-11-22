New coalition highlights Fil-Canadians' expertise in construction sector

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Not many may be aware but there are hundreds of Filipino engineers, architects, and other professionals in the construction industry who have made British Columbia their home.

To drum up awareness on their skills, the Filipino-Canadian construction society formed a coalition with the Society of Filipino Engineers in B.C. and the United Architects of the Philippines B.C.

The move seeks to put the spotlight on the wealth of knowledge and experience of the Filipino professionals.

"They probably think we’re just construction workers, we’re just nannies, that’s the way they think," said Amado Mercado of the Filipino-Canadian Construction Society of BC. "We want to erase that. That is not true."

The Society of Filipino Engineers in BC also agreed to join the coalition, so it can strengthen its connection with the Filipino community.

Engineers Society president Alvin Aggari said they now have more than 200 members, and many are trained in disciplines like mechanical, electrical, civil and electronics engineering.

As their number steadily grows, Aggari said they want to help their "Kababayans" become professional engineers here.

The society’s vice president Mel Buzon also said they are always inundated with calls from Filipino engineers who want to know how to navigate the process for credential recognition.

Burnaby Councilor Maita Santiago, meanwhile, said she is proud seeing how Filipino engineers, architects, and construction professionals are coming together.

She is also hopeful that they can truly flourish in the province, as the BC government continues to remove barriers to foreign credential recognition.

"It's only right that we start to work towards removing those barriers, so that our fellow Filipinos can develop to their full potential," Santiago said.

During the celebration, the Construction Industry Coalition also vowed to support the Mabuhay House Society, where Santiago is part of the advisory board.

The United Architects of the Philippines BC said Mabuhay can count on it to provide advice on the building needs of the proposed Filipino Cultural Center.