ABS-CBN’s content platform iWantTFC has joined forces with OTT Remit, a global remittance provider, in a move to strengthen the ties between overseas Filipinos and their families back home.

A memorandum of agreement between the two entities was recently signed in Toronto by TFC’s regional marketing director for North and Latin America Abi Katigbak, and Raymond Abog, OTT’s business unit director.

“We chose to partner with iWantTFC because its values resonate with those of OTT Remit's,” said Abog, “to connect with our loved ones. iWantTFC’s mission to serve Filipinos globally, not just in Canada, aligns with OTT Remit's goal of serving Filipino communities worldwide.”

Katigbak, meanwhile, said the partnership will help the leading Filipino streaming platform reach more Filipinos overseas.

“We really need strong partnerships such as OTT Remit and they've been very aggressive, you know going grassroots and connecting with a lot of Filipino communities,” she said.

OTT Remit offers a secure, fast, simple, and rewarding money transfer platform.

For every transaction made through OTT Remit, users earn points that can be redeemed for exclusive access to iWantTFC’s television shows, news, and movies.

Abog also highlighted how easy it is to download the app and send money using the OTT Remit platform.

“Simply download the app from either Google Play or the App Store,” he said. “Within minutes as well, the sent money can reach the Philippines from Canada or other countries through e-money transfer or Interac email transfer.”

Katigbak expressed hope that teaming up with OTT Remit would further extend ABS-CBN’s reach and bring more “Kapamilyas” worldwide closer.

“The service that we provide to the Filipino community here in Canada is not just a transaction, [but also] a very rewarding experience,” she said.