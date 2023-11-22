Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Filipino American’s works are proudly on display in one of America’s most prestigious modern museums.

Paul Pfeiffer recently opened his exhibit “Prologue to the Story of the Birth of Freedom” at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

For the next seven months, the MOCA will house Pfeiffer’s deconstructed pieces, artistically placed throughout some 30,000 square feet of museum space.

"This is a legendary institution and a legendary space that’s had an incredible history of really important groundbreaking exhibits for decades," he said. "So, it means a lot. It's a big space to take on for an art exhibition."

The museum’s chief curator said Pfeiffer’s exhibition is a long overdue one.

"I’ve been following Paul’s work the past 20 years and it's been riveting to see his work and to the importance of his work from that period to the of the late 1990s," said Clara Kim.

Pfeiffer was born in Hawaii and had spent his childhood in the Philippines.

He’s now based in New York, and continues to showcase a mixed medium of art through photo, sound, film, as well as vintage video, and even wood.

The immersive experience looks at the fascination of pop culture and sports spectatorship by deconstructing images, and even sounds.

His vision comes in all sizes from small LCD screens to a 25-foot model of what a million-seat stadium would look like.

"Sports to me is like a way to look at society," Pfeiffer shared. "It's something very familiar in some ways. It's a form of entertainment. It's also obviously an economic generator and something that brings people."

Many more Filipino images are sprinkled throughout the exhibit, especially behind the Justin Bieber Santo called “Incarnator,” which was commissioned by the Geffen Art at the MOCA in 2018.

The pop star’s image is built like the statue of a saint, and has many layers to this artwork.

The renowned Filipino master sculptor Willy Layug of Pampanga province, as well as other Santo makers in Spain and in Mexico, contributed to this installation.

Paul Pfeiffer’s exhibit runs until June, with other special events and programs taking place as museum goers take a look and listen at his world, both small and stadium sized.