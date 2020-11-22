HK radio host arrested under nat'l security law, for money-laundering for protesters' study in Taiwan

An online radio host linked to a funding campaign for young protesters to leave Hong Kong and study in Taiwan was arrested on Saturday morning under the national security law and on suspicion of money laundering.

Wan Yiu-sing, widely know as "Giggs", a programme host for internet radio channel D100, was arrested with his wife at their home, according to the couple's lawyer.

Daniel Wong Kwok-tung, who is representing the pair, said Wan was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and aiding secession under the national security law, over the scheme funding protesters.

His wife was only accused of money laundering.

Wong added that Wan's assistant was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and over violation of the national security law by inciting and funding secessionist activities.

Police confirmed that a man and two women, aged between 50 and 53, were arrested in North Point for violating the national security law and money laundering.

Wan launched the online radio show named A thousand of fathers and mothers: Taiwan education aid programme in February, which discusses topics in support of last year's anti-government movement, and calls on viewers to donate funds online for the education and living expenses of young Hong Kong protesters fleeing to Taiwan.

The police national security unit suspects the arrested illegally embezzled some of the raised funds or sent them to organisations that advocated secessionist activities.

Police Commissioner Chris Tang Ping-keung said: "We cannot reveal too many details for now, as an investigation is under way. But as the relevant laws have been clearly defined, do not break the law if you do not want to get arrested by police."

Wan's programme runs an online crowdfunding page on Patreon, and users can pay for subscriptions ranging from US$5 to US$35 (HK$271) to fund the radio show, as well as donate to the Taiwan education programme.

More than 17,000 people have "liked" the programme page on Facebook and Wan's YouTube channel has over 54,000 subscribers.

The national security law, imposed on the city by Beijing on June 30, aims to prevent, stop and punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and foreign interference.

Copyright (c) 2020. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.