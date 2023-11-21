50 media workers killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

At least 50 members of the media have been killed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a New York-based nonprofit organization said Monday.

The number has boosted the overall figure for this year so far to 61, the Committee to Protect Journalists said, saying the war has been the "deadliest" period for journalists since data was first gathered in 1992.

Of the 50 news workers killed since the Oct. 7 surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel, 45 were Palestinian, four were Israeli and one was Lebanese.

Additionally, 11 journalists were reported injured, three missing and 18 arrested, the report said. The deadliest day of the war was Oct. 7, when six were killed.

"CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties," said Sherif Mansour, the group's Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

The list of journalist casualties published by the group was gathered and verified from its own sources in the region and news reports, the group said, adding it is unclear whether all the journalists were covering the conflict at the time of their deaths.

Last year, 68 journalists and media workers were killed, according to the group.