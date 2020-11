'Multiple people injured' in shooting at US mall: media

Police secure the scene outside the Mayfair Mall after a gunman opened fire on November 20, 2020 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Several people were reported to have been injured with the gunman still at large. Scott Olson, Getty Images via AFP

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a US mall Friday, according to local media, with victims rushed to hospital but no fatalities immediately reported.

The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police.

It was not clear how many people had been wounded. Local media reported seeing at least three people being taken from the mall by stretcher. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown.

None of the victims' injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride told ABC News, adding that the shooter was believed to be still at large.

The Journal Sentinel said that the local medical examiner -- which is called to scenes with deaths -- was not at the mall, which is some 10 kilometers outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest city.