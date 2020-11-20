Midde East, Africa regions with most overseas Filipino COVID-19 cases

An aerial view shows the Great Mosque and the Mecca Tower, deserted on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the Saudi holy city of Mecca, on April 24, 2020, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. Bandar Aldandani, AFP/file

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday recorded 13 new COVID-19 infections among Filipinos overseas, bringing the total number of cases to 11,558.

The DFA said in a statement that another Filipino abroad died due to the disease while 13 others recovered.

Of the total number of cases, 3,246 are still undergoing treatment while 7,478 have recovered or been discharged.

A total of 834 Filipinos overseas have succumbed to the disease.

At least 82 countries or regions abroad have logged cases of Filipinos with COVID-19, the DFA said.

The combined regions of Middle East and Africa have documented the most number of Filipino coronavirus patients with 7,530 cases, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1,320.

Europe has logged 1,311 coronavirus-infected Filipinos, while the Americas has 830.

Coronavirus cases have continuously risen worldwide since early March, when infections rapidly soared.

In the Philippines, 415,067 have been infected after the health department reported 1,639 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The country's total number of fatalities rose to 8,025 while total recoveries reached 375,237. Active cases are at 31,805.

Since it first emerged in Wuhan, China late 2019, almost 57 million people have been infected by COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

At least 1.36 million have died and almost 36.5 million have recovered. More than 19 million people remain infected with the virus.