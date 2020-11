Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

President Donald J. Trump waves to the crowd on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. David T. Foster III-Pool/Getty Images via AFP

WASHINGTON - US president Donald Trump announced Tuesday he had fired the government's top election security official, who had rejected the president's claims of "massive" fraud in the vote he lost to Joe Biden.

"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud," wrote in a tweet.

"Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency."

pmh/jm

© Agence France-Presse