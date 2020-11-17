Thou shalt not skip quarantine: Norway pastor gets hefty fine

Photo by Mikita Karasiou on Unsplash

OSLO, Norway - A pastor in Norway has been handed a hefty 20,000 kroner fine (1,860 euros, $2,200) for violating quarantine rules to meet parishioners after returning from a trip abroad, daily Verdens Gangs (VG) reported on Tuesday.

The day after he returned from a trip to a European country on Norwegian authorities' so-called "red list", the pastor mingled with members of his parish, in violation of the Scandinavian country's quarantine rules.

"He was with about a dozen other people and he got close to some of them and talked to them. And this was despite the obligation to quarantine after returning home the day before," according to the fine report cited by VG.

In Norway, people must quarantine for 10 days after returning from a country on the "red list" which includes countries with the highest levels of infection.

While Norway has been one of the European countries least affected by the pandemic, it has seen a recent uptick in cases, partially attributed to infections imported from abroad.

phy/po/adp

© Agence France-Presse