DOH monitoring continued rise in COVID-19 cases in Davao City

MANILA — The Department of Health on Wednesday said it is closely monitoring Davao City, which is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“The rise in Davao City is continuous as of this time. Davao City is at medium risk based on ADAR (average daily attack rate) and 2WGR (2-week growth rate),” the DOH said in a written response.

The DOH was responding to the OCTA Research Group’s latest report mentioning Baguio City and Davao City as “hotspots of serious concern.”

“The surge in COVID-19 cases in these areas are significant. We are concerned that if the surge is not contained, that these LGUs may experience high hospital burden in the coming weeks that may stress their health care systems and overwhelm their medical front-liners,” said the research firm, composed of University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas professors.

The attack rate is the percent of the population affected by COVID-19 over a certain period of time. Meanwhile, the 2-week growth rate refers to the percentage increase in new cases in the last 2 weeks.

There are 5,404 total COVID-19 cases in Davao City as of November 17, 1,601 of those are active cases. Based on the date of onset of illness, the number of new cases peaked on Nov. 5 to 11 with 729.

DOH in response to the latest OCTA Research report mentioning Davao City & Baguio as high-risk: The rise in Davao City is continuous as of this time. Davao City is at medium risk based on ADAR (average daily attack rate) and 2WGR (2-week growth rate). @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/J5C2wQQzDe — Kristine Sabillo 🇵🇭 (@kristinesabillo) November 18, 2020

The DOH said the critical care utilization in Davao Region is at 72%, which is within the high-risk range.

“Transmission in these areas were identified in communities and closed settings,” it said, adding that there is a need to closely monitor the adherence of people to health standards not just in public places but also workplaces and the home.

The department said there is also a need for screening in borders and other places.

As for Baguio City, the DOH said that while the number of cases rose in October “the number of new cases has plateaued over the past month.” Based on the COVID-19 tracker though, the “plateau” refers to around 200 new cases per week.

Of the 2,752 total COVID-19 cases in Baguio City, 633 are still active or infected.

As of November 16, critical care utilization in Baguio City was at 64.3% or within the moderate risk level.

In its latest report the OCTA Research group also noted that there are no high-risk areas within Visayas.

Asked how this happened when Cebu, Iloilo and Bacolod previously logged high number of cases, the DOH said, “this a positive signal that we are controlling transmission.”

It said the curbing of COVID-19 cases is due to preventive measures such as wearing of masks and physical distancing and “strengthening and effectively implementing disease surveillance for early case detection, contact tracing, testing, and the immediate isolation/quarantine of cases and close contacts.”

Last Monday, the DOH acknowledged the declining trend in COVID-19 cases nationwide, especially on the number of clusters in some areas.