Japan court orders 2 to pay 500M yen over 'fast movie' uploads

The Tokyo District Court on Thursday ordered a man and woman to pay 500 million yen ($3.6 million) in damages to 13 major film production companies for uploading minutes-long, edited versions of their films known as "fast movies" on video-sharing sites without permission.

The court awarded the plaintiffs, including Toho Co., Shochiku Co. and Toei Co., the full amount they had demanded in giving the first court decision in Japan on the amount of damages for unauthorized uploading of such types of edited films.

The defendants, both in their 20s, were already convicted of violating the copyright law in November last year and did not contest the legality of their actions in the civil case.

According to the lawsuit, the two edited and posted the videos from the beginning of 2020 to October that year, earning at least 7 million yen in advertising revenue. The November 2021 ruling by the Sendai District Court said the films, typically shortened to around 10 minutes long, contained narrations about the movies' plots.

The plaintiffs claimed over 50 films, such as "Shin Godzilla," the Oscar-winning drama "Departures" and the horror movie "Cold Fish," were edited and illegally uploaded by the defendants and viewed more than 10 million times.

The companies determined the amount by basing it on the price viewers had to pay to watch the edited films and decided the monetary value was 200 yen per view. The total damages amounted to around 2 billion yen in their assessment, but they claimed only a portion.