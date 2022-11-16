NASA launches new mega rocket on maiden flight to Moon

UNITED STATES — NASA launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on Wednesday, in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency's new flagship program, Artemis.

The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) blasted off from the storied Kennedy Space Center in Florida at around 01:48 a.m. (2:48 p.m. in Manila).

