Sining ng mga Pinoy artist sa Guam, pinatatatag

GUAM - Nagtipon ang mga Pinoy artist sa Tumon, Guam para sa isang eksibit na pinangunahan ng Organized Brotherhood Relating to the Arts o OBRA, isang grupo ng mga Pinoy visual artist sa Guam ang exhibit na “Symbols of Guam.”

“Each member chose their symbols. Like me, most of my artworks are flowers and scenery of Guam, and other artists chose the Latte Stone and whatever symbolizes Guam or represents Guam. Like boonie dogs and fruits,” sabi ni OBRA President Olive Newman.

Isa si Marcus Villaverde sa mga artist na nakibahagi sa exhibit. Pinili nya ang boonie dogs na katumbas ng aspin ng Pilipinas.

“The reason why I chose boonie dogs because from my experience as a non-indigenous dual citizen, Filipino-American, I felt like the boonie dog was a good symbol for Guam. That was my concept because boonie dogs are not indigenous pero andito sila,” kwento ni OBRA Artist Marcus Villaverde.

Ang iba naman, kumuha ng inspirasyon sa mga magagandang beaches ng isla at sa mga alamat nito.

“Napili ko itong symbol of Guam kase what I like about Guam, what I love the most…yung mga dagat…sobrang pristine, sobrang napakaganda niya. It seems immaculate,” ani OBRA Artist Maila Pujol.

“This one is acrylic dot spore. While I was doing this, I noticed that there was a figure in a shape of a white lady...There was a legend here on Guam about the white lady. Actually, there are different kinds of legends about the white lady in Maina,” kwento ni OBRA Artist Lolit Poblete.

Layon ng OBRA na patatagin ang sining ng mga Pinoy sa isla sa pamamagitan ng mga cultural outreach at eksibit katulad ng 'Symbols of Guam.'

