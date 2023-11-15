Democrats score big wins in 2023 U.S. midterm polls

Watch more News on iWantTFC

This year’s midterm election in the U.S. was a good night for reproductive rights advocates, and was a push back against MAGA extremism.

Voters in Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia rejected anti-abortion measures during the Nov. 7 polls.

In Kentucky, former president Donald Trump’s anointed candidate for governor lost to incumbent Democratic governor Andy Beshear.



In Virginia, Democrats won control of the state Senate and House, following GOP Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

"The American people made clear that they are prepared to stand for freedom, and for the individual freedoms and the promise of freedom in America," said Vice President Kamala Harris.

Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics said it was a big win for Democrats.

"I don't think anybody in advance expected Democrats to do as well as they did overall," he said. "They won everything except for the Mississippi governorship, and even that was closer than it usually is."

In Ohio, voters approved a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights, as well as other reproductive rights for women.

It was also a good night for Filipino-American Democrats on the ballot.

Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio, who ran unopposed, was re-elected into office while his partymate Marc Pascual got another term in the city council.

"We’re honored to be re-elected, but at the same it’s a very humbling experience especially if we get the support from our kababayans," said Amatorio.

Political analysts believe it’s quite reasonable to assume that abortion rights will remain among the biggest issues come 2024, as shown by the Democratic Party’s string of electoral victories, since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its Roe v. Wade ruling.