Home  >  Overseas

When G20 leaders meet

Kevin Lamarque, AFP/Pool

Posted at Nov 15 2022 02:17 PM

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other during the first working session of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Tuesday. The Group of Twenty (G20), which represents the world’s largest economies, is set discuss post pandemic scenarios and economic recovery amid rising inflation globally. 

Read More:  G20   Group of Twenty   world economy   Bali   Indonesia  