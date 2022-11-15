Home > Overseas When G20 leaders meet Kevin Lamarque, AFP/Pool Posted at Nov 15 2022 02:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other during the first working session of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Tuesday. The Group of Twenty (G20), which represents the world’s largest economies, is set discuss post pandemic scenarios and economic recovery amid rising inflation globally. G20 rues economic impact of Ukraine, 'most' condemn war Hopes high as US-China meet in G20 summit; non-member PH seen to benefit G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Multimedia, multimedia photos Read More: G20 Group of Twenty world economy Bali Indonesia /news/11/15/22/marcos-names-new-bir-chief-palace/life/11/15/22/roberta-tamondong-slays-at-miss-grand-fashion-show/entertainment/11/15/22/karina-bautista-proud-na-ipinakita-ang-naipundar-na-lupa/sports/11/15/22/ncaa-benilde-clinches-final-4-spot/entertainment/11/15/22/edward-barber-samm-alvero-to-host-awit-awards-2022