PH lumahok sa Hong Kong Int’l Wine and Spirits Fair 2023

HONG KONG - Lumahok ang Pilipinas sa Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair 2023 na ginanap noong November 3-5 sa Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai bilang pagsusulong sa mga produktong Pinoy.

Pinangunahan ito ng Department of Trade and Industry o DTI ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng Philippine Trade and Investment Center–Hong Kong o PTIC-HK katuwang ang Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong o PCGHK.

Tema ng fair ngayong taon: “Sparkling Business Opportunities for the Wine Industry” na nagbabahagi ng iba-ibang produktong inumin tulad ng old-world wines mula Italy, Germany at France, gayundin ang mga bagong alak mula Australia, Chile at Mainland China.

Ang Philippine booth sa Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair 2023

Tampok din sa fair ang Japanese Sake, Taiwanese plum wine, Hong Kong beer, whisky, gin, vodka at iba pang inumin. Nilahukan ang event ng mahigit 500 exhibitors mula sa 17 iba-ibang bansa at rehiyon.

Ang pinakahuling araw ng fair ay ibinukas sa publiko bilang pagbibigay pagkakataon sa mga supplier na maipatikim sa mga bisita ang kani-kanilang produkto.

“Given Hong Kong’s role as regional wine trade and distribution hub, the annual wine fair organized by the HKTDC covers a wide variety of fine-beverage promotion events, including seminars, tasting sessions and receptions.

The fair provides good business-matching opportunities for the industry, brings together wine sellers and buyers from Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas, and facilitates the market penetration of wines and brands from around the world,” pahayag ni HKTDC’s Deputy Executive Director Sophia Chong.

Naging interesado ang 34 buyers at businessmen sa mga produktong Pinoy tulad ng beer, mga alak at snacks.