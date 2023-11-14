SINGAPORE - Idinaos sa Design Orchard Singapore noong November 5 ang kauna-unahang international book signing ng siya ring kauna-unahang nobelang isinulat ni 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach na “Queen of the Universe” o QOTU. Host ng nasabing event si Chelsea Cara habang kinunan ng panayam ni Jun Rigonan si Wurtzbach.

SI Pia Wurztbach sa Singapore launch ng Queen of the Universe

Lumahok din sa nasabing book signing sina Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General Dr. Emmanuel Fernandez, Ph.D. at Philippine Embassy to the Republic of Singapore Third Secretary and Vice Consul Joy Ann Lai.

Si Pia Wurtzbach kasama sina Vice Consul Joy Lai at Consul General Dr. Emmanuel Fernandez ng Philippine Embassy sa Singapore

Ibinahagi ni Wurtzbach ang prosesong pinagdaanan bago niya nalikha ang kwento ni Cleo, ang main character sa kanyang libro.

“Ang una kong ginawa ay isipin yung magiging flow ng kwento ni Cleo. Yun ang madaling part actually, yung pagkoconceptualize ng kwento. And I was inspired by Lauren Conrad when she wrote L.A. Candy after she did The Hills. I was a big fan of her work and...I read her books and said, ‘one day I would like to do the same.’

So when I was given the chance to do the Queen of the Universe, I said, ‘chance ko na to,’ I’m going to try to do a novel that’s loosely based on my life story but with added drama here and there ganyan, and that’s how Queen of the Universe was born.

Mga first few chapters lang kami may similarity ni Cleo, but after that she goes on a completely different path than me,” kwento ni Wurtzbach.

Bilang isang babaeng nakamit ang napakalaking karangalan bilang Miss Universe, para kay Wurtzbach, ang tagumpay ay hindi nasusukat sa suot na korona mula sa anumang paligsahan. At makikita ito sa kanyang isinulat na libro.

“I hope that people who read Queen of the Universe have a different perspective of what success...winning looks like...because winning or success doesn’t necessarily mean winning the crown or having a big title in your name.

It’s really about the small victories...core values are still very much intact...

I think victories are when you make tough decisions that you have to make, because you’re a good person and because you choose to do the right thing. So I hope that that’s the lesson that people will take from this,” sabi ni Wurtzbach.

Sa ngayon ay wala pang balak mag-anak si Wurtzbach:

“For now, I am more focused on work, and promoting the book and our businesses for next year. Definitely in the future, I would love to have a family. We just have different plans at the moment.”

Hinikayat ni Wurtzbach ang mga kababayan sa Singapore na basahin ang kanyang nobela:

“Available na po ang Queen of the Universe. Isa po yang novel na matagal ko ng pinagtrabahuhan, ready na po, I hope you guys can get a copy, and don’t forget to tell me what you think.”

Ang ABS-CBN Books ang literary agent ng librong QOTU at ito ang kanilang kauna-unahang international deal habang tagalathala ang Tuttle Publishing, ang tinaguriang oldest American publisher at pinakamalaking book publisher sa buong mundo patungkol sa Asya.

Ilulunsad din ang libro sa Canada sa November 7, November 9 sa Dubai at sa U.S. sa November 14.

(L-R) Mark Yambot, Head of ABS-CBN Books | Julynn Tay, Design Orchard GM | Francis Ong, Tuttle Sales & Marketing Head

Maaari nang mabili ang libro sa National Bookstore o NBS at Fully Booked branches sa Pilipinas at sa Kinokuniya, Design Orchard, W H Smith at Times Singapore sa Singapore. Sa kasalukuyan, number 1 sa October bestsellers ng NBS ang QOTU.

Available na rin ang libro sa ibang bansa sa Asya tulad ng Indonesia, Thailand,at Malaysia.

Para sa iba pang detalye, bisitahin ang Facebook page at Instagram account ng ABS-CBN Books.

Si Pia Wurtzbach sa QOTU Singapore launch

Nagbigay mensahe rin si Wurtzbach sa kapwa beauty queen na si Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee na ikakatawan ang Pilipinas sa Miss Universe 2023 sa El Salvador sa November 18.

“True winning is being with the people you love and being surrounded with the people who love and support you even after you win the crown,” sabi ni Wurtzbach.