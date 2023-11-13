Hamas government says Gaza war death toll hits 11,240

Residents flee from Al Shatea refugee camp during direct direct combat between the Israeli army and militants of the Ezz Al-Din Al Qassam militia, the military wing of the Hamas movement, at the beach road in Gaza City, on November 8, 2023. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

Gaza's Hamas government said the death toll from the ongoing war reached 11,240 on Monday, after more than five weeks of fighting between Israel and Hamas militants.

Among the dead were 4,630 children and 3,130 women, the government said, with another 29,000 people wounded.

Separately, the Hamas-run health ministry said there were dozens of bodies on the streets of northern Gaza, where the heaviest fighting was raging, saying ambulances were coming under Israeli fire when they tried to retrieve them.

