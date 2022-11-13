Japan, US, South Korea agree to take resolute steps against N. Korea

PHNOM PEHN, Cambodia - The leaders of Japan, the United States and South Korea on Sunday agreed to take "resolute steps" toward the complete denuclearization of North Korea as tensions have escalated recently over Pyongyang's flurry of missile tests.

After meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Phnom Penh, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also told reporters that the three-way cooperation is becoming more important than ever, given the possibility of further provocations by North Korea.

Amid fears that North Korea may soon go ahead with its seventh nuclear test and first since 2017, in defiance of international warnings, the leaders agreed to work together to strengthen deterrence with the three countries coordinating sanctions against Pyongyang, according to a joint statement.

While reaffirming that North Korea cannot avoid facing a "strong and resolute response from the international community" if another nuclear test is carried out, they also said in the statement that "the path to dialogue remains open toward peaceful and diplomatic resolution" with Pyongyang.

Ahead of the trilateral talks, Kishida and Biden held talks bilaterally for about 40 minutes and agreed to bolster their long-standing security alliance.

Kishida said he informed Biden of Japan's plan to "substantially increase" its defense budget, and the U.S president supported the idea.

The three-way and bilateral meetings took place on the fringes of summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its partners.

Since Kishida, Biden and Yoon last met in late June on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Madrid, North Koran has accelerated the pace of firing ballistic missiles.

In early October, a missile was fired over the Japanese archipelago for the first time in five years. Pyongyang also launched an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month.

Since Yoon succeeded left-leaning Moon Jae In in May, South Korea has adopted a harder stance toward North Korea and expressed a desire to strengthen defense cooperation with the United States and Japan.

The three countries conducted an anti-submarine exercise for the first time in five years in late September, as well as a joint drill to detect ballistic missiles in early October.

The statement said the leaders also discussed Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and confirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, referring to the vision pushed strongly by Japan and the United States as a counter to China's rise.

After leaving Cambodia, the leaders will attend a summit of the Group of 20 major economies to be held on the Indonesian island of Bali for two days from Tuesday.

==Kyodo