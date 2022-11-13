WASHINGTON - The Democratic Party led by President Joe Biden will retain control of the U.S. Senate in the midterm elections, local media projected Saturday, following days of vote-counting in tight races in a few states.

Control of the House of Representatives, meanwhile, is still up in the air. The outcome of Tuesday's elections will largely shape Biden's remaining two years in office as even a narrow Republican majority would allow the president's legislative agenda to be derailed.

Democrats headed into the elections widely projected to lose control of the House, and possibly the Senate, amid high inflation and the flagging popularity of 79-year-old Biden.

But the Democrats performed above expectations in part due to campaigning that warned former President Donald Trump and his "extremist" wing of the Republican Party would threaten democracy and basic rights, including through their continuing denial of the results of the 2020 presidential race.

The Democrats also campaigned for abortion access, banking on the strong public backlash triggered by a Supreme Court decision in June that overturned a landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing the constitutional right to abortion.

In Tuesday's contests, all 435 seats in the House and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate were on the ballot. In addition, 36 out of the 50 states had races for governor.

A Democratic victory projected in the Senate race in Nevada on Saturday cemented Democrats' control of the 100-member chamber from next year. For Democrats, 50 seats are enough because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote.

The Democrats' holding on to the Senate will mean that among other issues they will not have to worry about the president's Cabinet picks and judicial nominees being voted down by Republicans.

A Republican-controlled House, however, would allow the chamber to block the passage of big spending bills, ramp up oversight of the administration, and trigger investigations into issues potentially damaging to the Biden administration.

During the election campaign, Republican Party members accused the Biden administration of creating decades-high inflation through what they view as "wasteful" government spending. They also slammed Democrats with claims they are soft on crime and illegal immigration.

This year's midterms were the first major election in the United States since a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in January 2021 in an attempt to stop the certification of Biden's win in the presidential election. Trump called that election "rigged" and continues to repeat the claim without evidence.

The outcome is expected to affect Biden's potential re-election bid in 2024 while also shaping the political calculations for Trump, 76, who has actively rallied for Republican candidates in the midterm cycle and appears eager to run for president again.

During his four years in office, Trump pushed ahead with unilateralist "America First" foreign and trade policies, which were criticized for undermining long-standing alliances, multilateralism and international organizations.

Biden, who became the oldest-ever U.S. president at the time of his inauguration and will turn 80 this month, reiterated on Wednesday that his "intention" is to run again, but that he has not made a final decision.

==Kyodo

