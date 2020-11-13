Home  >  Overseas

China says it extends congratulations to Biden

Posted at Nov 13 2020 05:22 PM

BEIJING — China's foreign ministry said on Friday that it extended congratulations to US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, who won the Nov. 3 election that President Donald Trump has refused to concede.

"We respect the choice of the American people. We extend congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular daily briefing.

"We understand the results of the U.S. election will be determined according to U.S. laws and procedures," he added.

