2 men caught leaving London for Dubai with cash-filled suitcases

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. Leonhard Foeger, Reuters/file photo

LONDON - Two Czech nationals caught at London's Heathrow airport bound for Dubai with 1.2 million pounds ($1.58 million) in their suitcases have been charged with money laundering, the British government said on Friday.

The men aged 37 and 26 were stopped by border officials at 0900 GMT on Nov. 8. The banknotes were found in three suitcase and two hand-luggage bags.

"Clamping down on the export of undeclared cash from the UK is vital in our fight against organised criminal gangs," minister Chris Philp said in a statement.

It is the second large cash seizure in a little over a month after a woman was stopped in October, also bound for Dubai, with cash worth 1.9 million pounds.