A Hong Kong activist, who chanted slogans supporting Hong Kong's independence from China, has been sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for inciting secession, local media reported on Friday.

Ma Chun-man, who was sentenced by Hong Kong's district court on Thursday, is the second person given a prison sentence under the national security law, according to reports by Ming Pao Daily and other local media.

Between August and November last year, the 31-year-old activist allegedly shouted such slogans as "Hong Kong Independence, the only way out" and "Hong Kong people, establish a nation" in commercial complexes and near police stations in the city and held placards bearing the phrases, according to the reports.

The previous man handed a prison sentence was given nine years in July for inciting secession and terrorism under the sweeping national security law. He was accused of driving a motorcycle through a line of police officers while carrying a flag emblazoned with a popular anti-government slogan.

Under the law imposed by Beijing in June 2020, those convicted of inciting secession can be sentenced to up to 10 years.

Many more people are being charged under the law, which criminalizes acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.