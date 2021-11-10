A pipeline that moves methane gas from the Frank R. Bowerman landfill to an onsite power plant is shown in Irvine, Calif., on June 15, 2021. Picture taken June 15, 2021. Mike Blake, Reuters/file

GLASGOW—China's top climate negotiator on Wednesday said Beijing had agreed with the United States to boost cooperation on climate action, including by tackling emissions of methane.

Speaking through an interpreter, Xie Zhenhua told reporters at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow that China would strengthen its emissions-cutting targets, and intended to develop a national plan on methane. He also said both countries wanted to do more to stop deforestation.

Xie said the United States and China, the world's two largest emitters of greenhouse gases, had also reached agreement on Wednesday on a joint declaration, which would be released.

Britain has organised the COP26 https://www.reuters.com/business/cop meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, which aims to secure net zero carbon emissions pledges and keep the Paris Agreement target of a 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature rise within reach to curb the impact of global warming.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is not attending the United Nations meeting in person. Instead, last week he delivered a written statement to the opening section of the summit when leaders usually give speeches.

In it, he offered no additional pledges, while urging countries to keep their promises and "strengthen mutual trust and cooperation".

Xi pledged at the U.N. General Assembly in September that China will achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. (Reporting by Jake Spring, writing by William James; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Barbara Lewis)