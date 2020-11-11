Bahrain prime minister has died, royal palace says

Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, looks on after receiving the 2006 Special Citation of the Habitat Scroll of Honour during the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) meeting at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, July 2, 2007. Denis Balibouse, Reuters/File

DUBAI— Bahrain's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa has died, the royal palace announced on Wednesday on Twitter.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Wednesday morning at Mayo Clinic hospital in the United States, Bahrain's state news agency said.

The burial ceremony will take place upon the repatriation of his body and the funeral will be limited to a specific number of relatives, the statement said.

Official mourning has been declared for a week.

