It was a magnificent display of ingenuity and craftsmanship that took the center stage at the Vegas Fab Business Expo.

This event is a celebration of the rich diversity of Filipino products and services that have deeply resonated with a broad audience across Southern Nevada.

"I'm truly proud of this expo because it showcases Filipino talents," said exhibitor Dr. Arlene Trillo. "Businesses help each other by referrals. Who will patronize Filipino products if not us?"

Gonzales added that it was good to see different Filipino-American organizations in solidarity which highlighted their collective strength.

The Filipino community represents the largest Asian demographic in Southern Nevada.

"The development and progress have both been significant," said Margie Gonzales, the event organizer. "Organizations banded together, compared to before that they are just on their own. When you attend an event now, you would see the leaders of an organization present as well."

Some of the products showcased were footwear from Aishe Fashion, and the "Malong" or traditional garment from Bangon Marawi, a task force for victims of the 2017 Maute siege in Marawi City.

"Our mandate is capacity building and business enterprise," said Ameena Abcede Fajardo, an expo exhibitor. "We give them weaving equipments, the sewing machine, so they can come up with this very beautiful fabric.”

The organizers of Vegas Fab are optimistic that next year’s celebration will attract an even larger audience and will see more vendors participating in the event.