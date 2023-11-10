Watch more News on iWantTFC

In today’s fast-evolving healthcare landscape, artificial intelligence is not just an innovation: it's also a force that is helping reshape the nursing field.

Dr. Neil Gokal of the American Academy of Family Physicians says AI helps nurses care for their patients at an exponential level.

He acknowledged though that AI has its limitations, but stressed the need for an open mind on its use.

"[It] is definitely better and helpful to nurses and to healthcare professionals in general," he said. "And just like anything else, not everything is perfect. We have to take things in stride."

Gokal spoke at a recent seminar organized by the Philippine Nurses Association of Nevada.

The event sought to explore the use of AI in healthcare, both in terms of the opportunities that it present, and the challenges that it may pose.

"[This is] a topic that means for the future, it's very significant because you have the PNAN and the advanced practice nursing in one cohesive action looking at the future and that future is artificial intelligence," said Dr. Rhigel Tan of PNAN.

Nikki Macalalad, meanwhile, said AI utilizes information so nurses are able to "cross check everything for our patients, and making sure there are no mistakes."

"AI plays a big role in our nursing world," she said. "So, that's really a key into helping our practice."

The integration of AI into the healthcare system is seen by some as raising challenges, primarily from uncertainty over the reliability of its algorithms.

But for many Filipino-American nurses in the Valley, AI has significantly improved care delivery by automating time consuming and non-specialized nursing tasks.

Nurses said it also enables them to direct their attention towards patient care.