Myanmar risks breaking apart, junta says

A demonstrator from Myanmar attends a protest against the country's military junta, outside the United Nations building in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 29, 2023. Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE/file

Myanmar's ruling military junta has said the country could break apart if it fails to control the latest surge of attacks by ethnic minority militias and pro-democracy armed forces in the country's east, according to a state media report released Thursday after anti-junta forces seized several towns.

Junta chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing briefed about the attacks at a rare meeting of the country's supreme decision-making body Wednesday, the report said, in what could be the biggest challenge to the regime since it ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government in a February 2021 coup.

The military-appointed Acting President Myint Swe told the National Defense and Security Council meeting that Myanmar will be "split into various parts" if the junta fails to manage the attacks, according to the report.

The alliance, made up of three ethnic minority groups in Myanmar's eastern Shan State, launched the latest offensive on Oct. 27, taking down over 100 army outposts and police stations and seizing several small strategic towns in the region, the alliance has said.

The military has admitted it has lost control of at least three towns in the state, which borders China's Yunnan province.

Joined by the pro-democracy People's Defense Force and other armed groups, the alliance has stepped up fighting in other parts of the southeast Asian country in an attempt to overthrow the junta, according to local media reports.

Casualty figures were not disclosed from either side, but local media reports suggest dozens have been killed in clashes between the alliance and the military, including some civilians caught in the middle of the fighting.

Thousands of civilians are stranded at one of the border gates to China as they attempt to stay away from the clashes, according to the reports.

