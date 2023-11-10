Watch more News on iWantTFC

The U.S. space agency NASA recently welcomed visitors to its Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.

Visitors had a chance to tour the center’s state of the art facilities and see aviation exhibits. There were also activities for kids and families and live entertainment.

Filipino-American talents were some of the highlights at the entertainment zone of the NASA Langley open house.

But Fil-Ams are not just performers or visitors in NASA Langley. There are a few who actually work here as aerospace engineers and scientists.

One of them is 29-year old Jeremy Ulanday who works as the facility safety head.

Ulanday shared that he enjoys what he does at NASA because it opens opportunities for him to learn more about technology and innovation.

"Every day that I come in, it's something different, something new," he said. "And we're always trying to be innovative. The newest airplanes, the newest gadgets we have it all here in NASA, so, I get to play with new toys."

Joel Lonzaga, meanwhile, is part of the team conducting research on improving travel.

Because of his work on sonic boom propagation, NASA has awarded him an Exceptional Award Certificate.

Besides Lonzaga and Ulanday, another Fil-Am employee at NASA Langley is Manuelita Hall, the operations manager at the NASA Langley Exchange.

Hall has been with the research center for five years. She said she looked forward to having the open house as it happens only every five years, and the event's entertainment lineup included Filipino performers.

"Remember, this is the month of Filipino-American Heritage and so I went out and sought performers from Virginia Beach, Richmond and the vicinity," she said.

The NASA Langley Research Center has nearly 200 facilities and employs 3,400 civil servants and contractors, including Fil-Ams.